Four Buckeyes land on Sporting News Preseason All-American teams

A slew of familiar Buckeye names raked in more preseason honors on Tuesday, as Sporting News listed four Ohio State players on its two preseason All-American teams.

Senior wide receiver Chris Olave and fifth-year senior defensive tackle Haskell Garrett were the only two Buckeyes that landed on the publication's first team, while junior wideout Garrett Wilson and fifth-year offensive tackle Thayer Munford found themselves on the second team.

All four players have already been recognized on multiple other preseason lists this summer. Olave, Munford and Garrett were each named Walter Camp All-Americans in June, while the entire quartet was named preseason first-team All-America by Pro Football Focus on June 28.

Olave led the Buckeyes with 50 receptions, 729 yards and seven touchdowns last season despite missing the Big Ten Championship Game due to COVID-19.

Garrett was an All-American in 2020 per CBS Sports and PFF, following a season in which the Buckeyes finished No. 6 in the nation in run defense with Garrett spearheading efforts on the interior of the Ohio State defensive line.

Wilson, who was Justin Fields' second target only to Olave last season, pulled in 43 catches for 723 yards and six scores a season ago, beginning his true sophomore season with four-straight 100-yard receiving performances.

Munford enters his fourth-straight year as Ohio State's starting left tackle in 2021, and the Cincinnati, Ohio, native has the highest PFF grade among all returning tackles in college football, with a mark of 91.8 last year.

Also hailing from the Big Ten, Penn State wide receiver Jahan Dotson made Sporting News' first-team list, as did Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum and Northwestern safety Brandon Joseph.

Three Big Ten players also made the second-team defense, with Michigan's Aidan Hutchinson, Indiana's Tiawan Mullen and Penn State's Jaquan Brisker all making the cut.