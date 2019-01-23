COLUMBUS, Ohio-- When it rains, it pours and it sure looks like Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann and the Ohio State Buckeyes are caught in a storm that has been hanging over the team for the last few weeks.

The Buckeyes committed 20 personal fouls, some at key times that lead to the eventual departure of the team's leading scorer Kaleb Wesson from the game as Purdue's Carsen Edwards amassed 27 points as the Buckeyes dropped their fifth-straight game Wednesday and the Schottenstein Center by a score of 79-67.

Despite the monsoon of despair and the games not falling the way that Holtmann and the Buckeyes are looking for, Holtmann is confident that with the right focus and mental toughness, the Buckeyes can find themselves in the win column again.



"I believe in our guys and I believe in their approach and their willingness to fight through this," Holtmann said. "Listen, the results are the results right now. They're not what any of us want. It's certainly been the hardest stretch of my coaching career, but I believe in our guys. I'm confident that we've got a group that if we can just stay committed to this process of getting better and learning from this, then hopefully, we'll see better days."