CHICAGO -- A smattering of fouls and a disparity in offensive firepower were Ohio State’s undoing in the Big Ten tournament Friday.

The eighth-seeded Buckeyes (19-14) fell to the top-seeded Michigan State Spartans (26-6) 77-70 after committing 21 combined personals. Big Ten Player of the Year and Michigan State junior guard Cassius Winston led Michigan State with 18 points, while freshman guard Foster Loyer provided spacing with a four-for-five three-point shooting day.

Sophomore forward and this season's leading team scorer Kaleb Wesson fouled out for Ohio State and finished with 11. Redshirt senior guard Keyshawn Woods led the team with 16, but received limited minutes after drawing three early whistles. Three other Ohio State players missed time with too many personals at various points.

"You think everything's going well, and then, the game stops," Wesson said. "It's hard to get back in a rhythm like that."

Solid three-point shooting (8-for-19 at one point) kept Ohio State in the game for awhile, but Michigan State pulled away after a 17-5 second-half run, which gave them a 75-54 lead with 4:21 to play that proved insurmountable, though the Buckeyes tried with a 16-0 run of their own. It included made field goals from five different players, showing a team desire to keep fighting.

The foul trouble started early.

Woods helped Ohio State build the game’s first multi-possession lead, scoring eight of the team’s first 10 with two made threes.

Problem was, both he Kaleb Wesson picked up their second fouls before the first half clock ran under 13 minutes.

"Foul trouble killed us with that, really hurt us with [Woods] and Kaleb," coach Chris Holtmann said. "But feel great about where [Woods] has played. Really do."

Turnovers continued to nip at the Buckeyes (seven in 10 minutes to open the game), and Michigan State utilized a dunk from sophomore forward Xavier Tillman to even the game at 15-15, 9:41 to play first half.

Fouls continued to pile up for Ohio State, sophomore forward Musa Jallow picking up his second 13 minutes in. The Spartans cashed in a trio of free throws and pulled ahead 20-17.

"Older bodies and older minds, I think, when you're playing Michigan State's really important," Holtmann said. "There has to be a real understanding of how you attack them."

Junior forward Andre Wesson hit a three to tie the game, then hit another to give Ohio State a 25-23 lead.

Michigan State knocked down one of its own in response, a crossover pull-up by Loyer. Woods received a charge on the other end, giving him a third personal and Ohio State trailed 26-25 with 3:39 remaining in the first half. Despite playing 11 first-half minutes, Woods scored 10 points.

Freshman guard Luther Muhammad picked up his second nine seconds later.

Michigan State started pulling ahead with a few transition buckets off more Ohio State turnovers, but freshman guard Duane Washington kept the Buckeyes afloat with his first three.

Winston pulled up twice for mid-range makes in the last minute, and the Spartans carried a 36-30 lead into halftime.

In total, Ohio State finished the first half 6-for-16 from behind the arc, but turned the ball over 10 times and shot 39% from the field. Kaleb Wesson played nine minutes.