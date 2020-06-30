BuckeyeGrove - Former Buckeyes to miss TBT time for positive COVID-19 tests

Big X, a college basketball alumni team participating in The Basketball Tournament, had hopes of featuring a slew of former Buckeyes on its roster when the event began on July 4 in Columbus, Ohio.

But in the past two days, those plans have changed for at least two former Ohio State basketball players, as Keyshawn Woods and Jae'Sean Tate have both tested positive for COVID-19.

The team announced on Twitter Monday that Woods, who played guard for Ohio State as a graduate transfer in 2018-19, would have to miss the entire tournament due to his exposure to the virus.