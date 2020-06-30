BuckeyeGrove - Former Buckeyes to miss TBT time for positive COVID-19 tests

Former Buckeyes to miss TBT time for positive COVID-19 tests
Big X, a college basketball alumni team participating in The Basketball Tournament, had hopes of featuring a slew of former Buckeyes on its roster when the event began on July 4 in Columbus, Ohio.
But in the past two days, those plans have changed for at least two former Ohio State basketball players, as Keyshawn Woods and Jae'Sean Tate have both tested positive for COVID-19.
The team announced on Twitter Monday that Woods, who played guard for Ohio State as a graduate transfer in 2018-19, would have to miss the entire tournament due to his exposure to the virus.
Keyshawn Woods will be unable to participate in the tournament due to exposure to coronavirus. We will certainly miss him, but are thankful for the precautions put in place by TBT to ensure all participants’ safety.— Big X (@BigX_tbt) June 29, 2020
On Tuesday, Adam Jardy from the Columbus Dispatch reported that Tate, who played forward for the Buckeyes from 2014-18, will have to miss at least one game after his test came back positive.
Big X confirmed the report with a tweet that seemed hopeful that Tate could return to the team after a quarantine period.
Hoping we can have JT back for round ✌️! https://t.co/CSW32xu0f8— Big X (@BigX_tbt) June 30, 2020
Outside of Woods and Tate, the Big X roster also features former Ohio State guards Andrew Dakich and C.J. Jackson. There had been speculation that Kaleb and Andre Wesson might also join the team, but the pair subsequently declined to participate, citing other professional opportunities.
The tournament begins July 4 at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, and spans through July 14.
Carmen's Crew, the other team comprised of Buckeye basketball alumni and last year's tournament champion, has not announced that any of its players have tested positive.