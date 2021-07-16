Former Buckeye Ted Ginn Jr. calls it a career

It has been quite the career for former Ohio State wide receiver Ted Ginn Jr., and that career is officially over as the 14-year veteran called it quits on Friday evening.

Ginn made the announcement where it really began, at Cleveland Glenville high school, the place that Ginn was coached by his father, Ted Ginn Sr.

“I dedicated my life and my time to football my entire life until now," Ginn said. "Being able to go out peacefully on a joy is all I wanted."

Ginn's career saw him play for five teams including the Dolphins, Niners, Panthers, Cardinals, Saints and Bears. Ginn was initially the No. 9 player taken overall in the 2007 draft by Miami.

The former Ohio State star would rack up 412 career receptions for 5,742 yards and 33 receiving touchdowns. But anyone who knew about Ginn knew that the speedster was much more than just a receiver with two touchdowns on the ground and seven by way of return along with 9,532 receiving yards.

Ginn's most prolific season was 2015 with Carolina, a year where Ginn would rack up 10 receiving touchdowns on just 44 receptions.

Before the NFL success, Ginn was a five-star recruit by Rivals.com but strangely enough was listed as a defensive back by the service. That did not last long as Ginn's career was spent entirely on offense in college.

Over a three-year collegiate career, Ginn had 135 receptions for 1,943 yards and 15 touchdowns. Ginn would also chip in eight return touchdowns, six on punts and two on kickoffs.

Ginn was released after the 2020 season by the Chicago Bears and had not hooked on with a team yet. Father Time waits for no one and Ginn decided it was best to make his own decision before one was made for him.