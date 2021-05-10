BuckeyeGrove - Former Buckeye OL Max Wray lands at Colorado

A Tennessee native that entered the Buckeye program back in 2018, Wray committed to Colorado on Sunday, the same day that he officially graduated from Ohio State with a degree in communications.

After entering the transferring portal on April 9, former Ohio State offensive lineman Max Wray has landed at a new destination.

Wray, a four-star prospect and the No. 244 player in the class of 2018, redshirted his true freshman season with the Buckeyes and appeared in three games the following season.

In 2020, Wray started one game for the Buckeyes, stepping up on Dec. 5, 2020 in a 52-12 win over Michigan State to get the nod at tackle with both usual starters, Thayer Munford and Nicholas Petit-Frere, out with COVID-19.

Wray graded out as a champion for the performance, in which he tallied 68 of his 69 snaps on the season.

More opportunity may not have been in abundance for Wray on the Buckeye roster entering his fourth season though, as Munford returned for a fifth season in the program to hold down his long-term post as starting left tackle, and Petit-Frere came back for a fourth season, which is expected to be his second as the starting right tackle for coach Greg Studrawa's unit.

Wray is the second scholarship Buckeye transfer to commit to a new program in the past week, as third-year wide receiver and fellow former four-star recruit Jameson Williams announced at the start of last week that he would be joining forced with Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide.

RELATED: Jameson Williams commits to Alabama

Wray joins a Colorado program that went 4-2 a year ago, including 3-1 in Pac-12 play, and peaked at No. 21 in the AP Top 25 Poll.

The Buffaloes started the year 4-0 before dropping to Utah and then losing to Texas in the Alamo Bowl 55-23.