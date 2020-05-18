It was announced over the weekend that former Ohio State wrestler Kevin Randleman has been named as part of the 2020 UFC Hall of Fame Class.

Before his time in the octagon, Randleman was a two-time national champion at 177 pounds and put together a collegiate mark of 108-7-3 during his time with the Buckeyes. That career would also see 28 pins and Randleman making the national finals at 167-pounds as a RS-Freshman.

“Kevin Randleman was one of the first real athletes in the early days of UFC,” Dana White, UFC President, said. “He was a two-time NCAA Division I National Champion and All-American wrestler at The Ohio State University. He was the fifth heavyweight champion in UFC history and one of the first athletes to successfully compete at both heavyweight and light heavyweight. He was a pioneer of the sport and it’s an honor to induct him into the UFC Hall of Fame Class of 2020.”

Randleman will be part of the UFC’s “Pioneer Era” wing. In order to qualify for that, a competitor needs to have turned professional prior to November 17th, 2000 (when unified rules of MMA were adopted), be at least 35 years old and have be retired for at least one year.