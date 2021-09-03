For Ohio State, it isn't how you start...

MINNEAPOLIS--After a rocky first half that saw Ohio State head into the locker room trailing 14-10, the Buckeyes kicked it into high gear with five second half touchdowns and secured a season-opening win in Minneapolis. Head coach Ryan Day pointed to the Buckeyes’ resiliency as the key reason for the second-half surge. “Really proud of the way our team played. The second half and especially in that fourth quarter, I thought we learned a lot from this experience,” Day said. “The way we rallied and played, especially in that second half, we got a lot to build on here. Very excited coming out of that locker room.” In his first-career start, quarterback C.J. Stroud struggled out of the gates, going 8-14 for 58 yards in the opening half. Stroud also threw an interception in the first half, throwing behind Chris Olave and into the hands of Minnesota defensive back Terell Smith. But Stroud ultimately found his groove in the second half where he connected on 5-of-8 passes, four of which found the end zone, for 236 yards. The Empire, CA, native said his ability to preserve shined in the second half, leading to his stellar performance in the game’s final 30 minutes.

Four of Stroud's five completions in the second half went for touchdowns (Scott Stuart)

“I feel like my whole life has been perseverance. Things don’t go the way that you always want them to,” Stroud said. “I got my poise back and was ready to go in the second half.” Stroud’s second half performance led the Buckeyes to a 35-17 advantage in the second half, alongside a defensive touchdown from Haskell Garrett. Ohio State’s dynamic receiving duo of Olave and Garrett Wilson also got into a rhythm with Stroud in the second half. The pair only combined for 31 yards on five receptions in the first half, but with an improved connection with Stroud lit up the scoreboard in the second half. Olave and Wilson found the end zone three times in the final two frames — combining for 166 yards on four receptions. Stroud was complementary of his receiving duo, and the corps as whole, following the game. “I have great teammates, but I think I’m a great player, too. Maybe the first half didn’t show that, but I know I did my best in the second. I felt like I did really good in the second,” Stroud said. “Like I said, in the game of football, you have ups and downs, and they believe in me. They put me in a situation to get them the ball. That’s a big opportunity for me. That’s a big task. I feel like I did that.” The Buckeyes defense also had its fair share of struggles in the first half, especially in the run defense.

Garrett's scoop and score gave Ohio State a two-score lead on the way to an opening win (Scott Stuart)