BuckeyeGrove - For Munford, decision to return driven by longtime goal

Football doesn’t always come first for Ohio State offensive lineman Thayer Munford.

The senior chose to return to college for another season of football in the weeks immediately following his team’s CFP Championship loss to Alabama, a somewhat surprising decision for the Buckeyes' active leader in career starts.



When asked why he made such a choice, Munford said it came down to something much bigger than taking the field every Saturday afternoon for one more season.

“I love this question,” Munford said on Friday. “The reason why I came back is because I gotta get my academics together. I’m one semester away until I actually graduate.”

Since arriving on campus in 2017 as a three-star recruit out of Massillon High School, Munford has worked towards a single goal above all others: getting a college degree.

Even after he was forced into a surprise starting spot as a sophomore, worked through multiple injuries, and ended up anchoring a very solid Ohio State offensive line in 2020, that goal has remained constant.

“I really didn’t feel comfortable yet for me leaving, because I knew I needed to get my degree before I moved on,” Munford said. “That’s what I promised my mom and anybody who was around me my senior year of high school. That’s what pushed me to actually stay here and work on my craft.”