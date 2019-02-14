COLUMBUS, Ohio – Last week the 2018 Ohio State football team was honored at the men's basketball game and this week it is time to look forward as new head coach Ryan Day had his turn during halftime of the Ohio State vs. Illinois game.

Day's first staff with the Buckeyes has five new coaches joining five returning coaches from the 2018 staff. New faces include Jeff Hafley, Mike Yurcich, Greg Mattison, Al Washington and Matt Barnes. The returning names include Larry Johnson, Brian Hartline, Kevin Wilson, Greg Studrawa and Tony Alford.

Ohio State football is currently going through winter drills and spring practice is just around the corner. Ohio State's annual spring game will take place at Ohio Stadium on April 13th and ticket information should be coming out soon.

Check out what Day had to say to the crowd in the above video and of course, keep it locked in here at BuckeyeGrove.com for all of the latest happenings with both the football and men's basketball teams.