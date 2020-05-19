BuckeyeGrove received confirmation of this news on Tuesday morning after wide receivers coach Brian Hartline went to social media showing that he was back in the facility, “if it’s only for a couple hours”.

While it is far from a return to the way things used to be, it is a step in the right direction as a limited number of Ohio State coaches and support staff are on their way back to the Woody Hayes Athletic Center.

It sure feels good to be back in the Woody Hayes Facility this morning! Even if it’s only for a couple hours. #Buckeyes #SoapEverywhere #YesIAmWearingAMaskJustNotForThePic pic.twitter.com/Xpf11iemAs

Ohio State’s athletic facilities were closed on March 13th, meaning that it has been just around two months since coaches and support staff have been in their offices and facilities since the Coronavirus outbreak.

According to a statement provided by Ohio State, the restrictions on the return to the WHAC for coaches and support staff are as follows, with only 25 total staffers on the list of people who are eligible to return to the facility, 13 on the offensive side and 12 on defense. There will be a staggered schedule that coaches and staffers will be allowed in the building, with a hard cap at 10 in any meeting rooms at the same time. Those visits will also be limited to a maximum of three times a week and three hours a day.

This limited ramp-up is only for offices and meeting rooms and does not apply to areas such as the locker room, weight room, dining area and other common areas within the WHAC.

The eyes of the college football world will be on the SEC as the conference will have a critical call with its university presidents and chancellors on May 22nd where the topic of re-opening athletic facilities in June will be the topic of discussion.

The Big Ten has a regularly scheduled meeting of its university presidents and chancellors on the books the first week of June. If the SEC moves ahead with its plan to reopen facilities, the Big Ten shouldn’t be far behind if it is deemed safe as part of reopening plans.

As a conference, the Big Ten has all organized team activities suspended until June 1st. Ohio State has canceled all university events through July 6th.

A limited number of “essential academic and clinical operations” have resumed however per a recent Ohio State release.