This is the weekend that has been circled on the calendar for the Buckeyes when it comes to the recruiting visitor list. While much of this 2020 class was put together by the end of the summer, the Buckeyes still have a couple of key visitors in that class for Saturday but this weekend will mostly serve as a chance for some elite junior (and a couple of sophomore) prospects to get a feel for what a game day in Columbus is all about.



