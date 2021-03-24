BuckeyeGrove - Following unfulfilling 2020, Crowley 'feeling 100 percent'

Marcus Crowley wasn’t ready.

After tearing his ACL against Maryland in 2019, doing a large chunk of his rehab from home during last spring’s quarantine period, and not registering a carry for the entirety of the 2020 regular season, the sophomore running back was not at 100 percent at any point last fall.

But with no Trey Sermon and no Miyan Williams in the College Football Playoff National Championship, Ohio State turned to Crowley for his first carries of the season.

According to running backs coach Tony Alford, everyone-- including the sophomore himself-- knew he wasn’t back to full form.

“We’re playing in the Alabama game, he has a couple carries, things happen, he gets tackled, he comes to the sideline,” Alford said on Tuesday. “He looks up and he goes, ‘Man, I apologize.’-- this is the middle of the game. I said, ‘Apologize? What are you talking about?’ He goes, ‘You’ve been saying I wasn’t ready. I’m not. You’re right.’”

Crowley finished with six carries for 14 yards in the loss, a far cry from the 9.5 yards per carry (on 25 attempts) he averaged as a freshman.

Though he admits he was far from perfect health last season, the young back didn’t shy away from taking the field against Alabama in the biggest game of his career.

“I wasn’t really surprised because I knew I was putting in the work,” Crowley said. “I wasn’t surprised, because that was the ultimate goal-- to get back on the field as soon as possible and try to make an impact.”