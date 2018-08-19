Ticker
High School football kicked off this past weekend in a few states, which means there were some Ohio State commits in action. The Scottsdale Chaparral tandem of Jack Miller and Darvon Hubbard got off to a big start to their seasons, as did athlete commit Steele Chambers.

Class of 2019

Steele Chambers
Week Opponent Result Stats/Notes

0

St. Pius X

W 35-13

Chambers scored four touchdowns, three on the ground. He rushed for 67 yards and added a tackle on defense.
Cormontae Hamilton
Week Opponent Result Stats/Notes

0

Fairley

W 35-0

Hamilton caught three passes for 35 yards and a touchdown.
Sampson James
Week Opponent Result Stats/Notes

0

Plainfield

W 44-13

James rushed 15 times for 148 yards and two touchdowns.
Harry Miller
Week Opponent Result Stats/Notes

0

Tucker

W 40-14

Buford rolled up more than 200 yards of rushing in a big season-opening win.
Kane Patterson
Week Opponent Result Stats/Notes

0

Stratford

W 34-12

Patterson rushed four times for 47 yards on offense and added a tackle on defense.
Craig Young
Week Opponent Result Stats/Notes

0

Bishop Dwenger

L 0-22

Young recorded a sack on defense and two catches for six yards on offense.

Class of 2020

Darvon Hubbard
Week Opponent Result Stats/Notes

0

Hamilton

W 36-33

Hubbard rushed for 105 yards and two scores, including a 57-yarder.
Jack Miller
Week Opponent Result Stats/Notes

0

Hamilton

W 36-33

23-46 for 406 yards and three touchdowns.
Jake Wray
Week Opponent Result Stats/Notes

0

Rome

L 41-51

Wray and company provided quarterback Harrison Bailey with enough time to throw for nearly 450 yards in the losing effort.
