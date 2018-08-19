Following the Future
High School football kicked off this past weekend in a few states, which means there were some Ohio State commits in action. The Scottsdale Chaparral tandem of Jack Miller and Darvon Hubbard got off to a big start to their seasons, as did athlete commit Steele Chambers.
Class of 2019
|Week
|Opponent
|Result
|Stats/Notes
|
0
|
St. Pius X
|
W 35-13
|
Chambers scored four touchdowns, three on the ground. He rushed for 67 yards and added a tackle on defense.
|Week
|Opponent
|Result
|Stats/Notes
|
0
|
Fairley
|
W 35-0
|
Hamilton caught three passes for 35 yards and a touchdown.
|Week
|Opponent
|Result
|Stats/Notes
|
0
|
Plainfield
|
W 44-13
|
James rushed 15 times for 148 yards and two touchdowns.
|Week
|Opponent
|Result
|Stats/Notes
|
0
|
Tucker
|
W 40-14
|
Buford rolled up more than 200 yards of rushing in a big season-opening win.
|Week
|Opponent
|Result
|Stats/Notes
|
0
|
Stratford
|
W 34-12
|
Patterson rushed four times for 47 yards on offense and added a tackle on defense.
|Week
|Opponent
|Result
|Stats/Notes
|
0
|
Bishop Dwenger
|
L 0-22
|
Young recorded a sack on defense and two catches for six yards on offense.
Class of 2020
|Week
|Opponent
|Result
|Stats/Notes
|
0
|
Hamilton
|
W 36-33
|
Hubbard rushed for 105 yards and two scores, including a 57-yarder.
|Week
|Opponent
|Result
|Stats/Notes
|
0
|
Hamilton
|
W 36-33
|
23-46 for 406 yards and three touchdowns.
|Week
|Opponent
|Result
|Stats/Notes
|
0
|
Rome
|
L 41-51
|
Wray and company provided quarterback Harrison Bailey with enough time to throw for nearly 450 yards in the losing effort.