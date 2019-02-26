COLUMBUS, Ohio – Every player has to go through the transition of being the ‘Big Man on Campus’ as a high school star to being the new kid in college and more specifically, within the make-up of a college football team. Stars don’t matter once you set foot on campus nor do Hudl tapes and state rankings. Everyone starts from the bottom and hopes their rise will be a quick one in the eyes of their new coaches.

It sounds like it can be a lonely place, being a first-term freshman on the team. But just as everyone has to go through that, everyone also has a couple of older players on the team that will latch on and guide them through this difficult transition process.

After all, it was not that long ago that the stars of today were the freshmen of yesterday, trying to figure it all out for themselves.

“Chase Young is my roommate, so he’s been helping me a lot,” freshman defensive end Noah Potter said earlier this month. “He has been giving me advice and stuff with everything.”

Not every player has a current potential All-American as their mentor within the program, but that does not matter as this is a time to try and figure out how to learn to live the life as a college student and find that work/practice/study balance that challenges every football player once they get on campus.

"De'Shawn White (walk-on) has been looking out for me a lot, he's a receiver here,” freshman wide receiver Garrett Wilson said. “(Kam) Babb's looking out for me. I mean, everyone's been warm welcoming, but there's been some people that give me tidbits on stuff that I might look confused on, stuff like that. So, I'd say probably White and Babb."

Players tend to flock with players who play their similar position. It is a lot easier to walk a mile in someone else’s shoes when it is the same mile that you are going to have to walk during your Ohio State career.

"The older guys, they took me under their wings. J.K. (Dobbins), Demario (McCall), everybody else, they took me under their wings and treated me as I was already here,” freshman running back Marcus Crowley said.

“Probably Josh Myers and Gavin Cupp,” freshman offensive lineman Ryan Jacoby added. “I hang out with them a lot. They have a house a couple of blocks away from me. I hang out with them a lot.”

Bonds are also created within the recruiting class and every member of this class will have a bond that will last for years beyond their final day at Ohio State. But for now, it is a shared experience that everyone is going through together, even if half of the class won’t report until June after they graduate from high school.

It is even better when you get to go through this with someone you have known for years and went to high school with.

“Being up here with Noah (Potter) is really cool because we’ve become way closer friends here than we were in high school,” Jacoby said of his Mentor (Ohio) high school teammate. “We know we have someone to talk to if we need to here now because we know each other so well. It’s pretty awesome, honestly. He goes home a lot too and I go home with him.”

It is more than just figuring out where classes are and how to get into the weight room over at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center for these young players. Advice is handed down from class to class.

“Just come in with an open mind and don’t come in with these preconceived notions about Ohio State and working out,” Potter said. “Just try to work out.”

Spring practice will get underway in a little more than a week and then the challenges will ramp up for the new class of Buckeyes. At this point the early enrollees are just trying to follow the example set by their older teammates.

“(Try) to fit in, I just try and talk with everyone,” Wilson said. “Learn from them. Just get a sense of what they do day-in and day-out. I want to be like the older dudes here, that is where I want to be in a couple of years. I try to mold myself after them.”