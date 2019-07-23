A focal point in the 2020 class has been replenishing the talent pool in the defensive secondary. That will continue to be a focal point in 2021 with a veteran group of defensive backs on the current Ohio State roster. Miami (Fla.) Northwestern standout Kamren Kinchens could be an intriguing option for the Buckeyes.

The 5-foot-11, 175-pound safety prospect has long admired the Ohio State program.

"Ohio State was my favorite school growing up," explained Kinchens. "They're just DB U. I fell in love with it. Two or three years ago when it was Marshon Lattimore and Malik Hooker, I just feel like I could fit that role that Malik Hooker was playing. He wasn't covering that much but he was roaming over the top making big hits and interceptions and all of that. I feel like if I go to a school like Ohio State, I'd fit right in."

The four-star prospect has been getting to know new co-defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley pretty well over the past few months.

"I've been talking to coach Hafley," he explained. "He's down to earth and keeps it real with you the whole time. He wants the best for me and he's been telling me just to get my transcripts ready so I can (graduate) early and get a head start on everything."

Kinchens was hoping to make it out to Ohio State at the end of the month but won't be able to fit that visit into the small window available. A trip to Columbus is a priority for him down the road.

"I've really got to get up there because Ohio State is one of my top interests," he explained. I just want to see the coaches not act different (than they have been on the phone). I just want to make sure they are showing me their real selves. You don't want to come up there and think things are one way but they are actually another way. I just want to see how everything really is."

Kinchens prides himself on being a complete safety. He's not just a cover guy, he brings a physical presence to the table.

"My game is a roaming safety that is going to hit you," he explained. "If you come over the middle of the field, I'm going to hit you and as soon as you get scared, I'm going to pick the ball off."

Clemson, LSU, and Miami (Fla.) are among the other early contenders for Kinchens.