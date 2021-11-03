Florida, SEC schools showing interest in forward Sam Walters
Sam Walters came in at No. 26 in the recent 2023 Rivals150 rankings update. The 6-foot-9 forward also announced his transfer from Montverde (Fla.) Academy back to his old high school, The Villages (Fla.) Charter School. His ranking makes Walters the No. 4 power forward in the 2023 class.
“I am pretty versatile," Walters said. "I can hit threes, play defense, guard multiple positions. I would probably say shooting is my best attribute, though.”
After a big showing with the Nightrydas (Fla.) 16u team in the Nike EYBL bubble, Walters has picked up a lot of interest from colleges.
"I have offers from Florida, a lot of SEC schools ... LSU, schools like that. I am hearing the most from Florida,” Walters said.
IN HIS OWN WORDS
Florida: “Tre Mann went to my old high school. They keep telling me how much they can use me in five-out situations, making threes. They want my skill and size on the wing. I haven't been on any visits yet, but I am supposed to go to Florida pretty soon.”
Others: I have heard from Texas and Ohio State recently. There have been some more, but those are the main ones I heard from recently. I want to go somewhere that is going to push me. I want to go somewhere that plays tall and lanky wings at the three and four.”
RIVALS' REACTION
Walters has a lengthy frame that is very fluid with good athleticism. The question mark will be the strength, but he does have the ball skills, range and mobility to play as a wing long term. His 6-foot-9 height will keep him playing both forward positions, with the versatility to play in different looks and sets, especially in college. There is a lot of obvious upside in his game and there is interest in what kind of steps he takes over the next six to eight months.