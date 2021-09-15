Florida Man: Latest in Zion Cruz recruitment

The recruiting hot stove continues to heat up as we inch closer to the early signing window, which is slated to open on Nov. 10. Lists are being trimmed and commitments are being made at what sometimes seems like a breakneck pace. So this week in Florida Man, Rivals.com’s Rob Cassidy dishes news on a couple of uncommitted prospects that seem to be moving toward a decision.

If unpredictability is what makes following recruiting fun, Zion Cruz’s story has been an absolute blast.

The five-star guard has twice set announcement dates only to cancel at the 11th hour on both occasions. And while Auburn and North Carolina seemed to be the favorites to land his commitment just a few weeks back, the list of suitors involved in the Cruz sweepstakes has received a quick and notable facelift.

These days, Illinois, Oklahoma, DePaul, Georgia and Washington are the schools to watch as it relates to Cruz. All have been in contact since the five-star reset his recruitment, but which program is most likely to actually land his pledge is unclear for the time being. The Tar Heels may still be in the mix depending on what happens to their recruiting board down the road. So while UNC shouldn’t be seen as a player at the moment, it may be worth keeping one eye on Hubert Davis’ squad at a later date.

Cruz is yet to set a visit schedule, but news on that front shouldn’t be far off.