Another day and another commitment for Ohio State as the Buckeyes' big recruiting week continues. On the heels of last weekend's official visit, Ohio State has landed the pledge of Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas defensive back Jordan Battle. The 6-foot-2, 185-pound prospect committed to the Buckeyes on his mother's birthday, choosing Ohio State over Miami (Fla.) and Clemson among many others.

Battle is commitment No. 13 for Ohio State in the 2019 recruiting class and is the second player from this past weekend's group of official visitors to commit to the Buckeyes, joining four-star quarterback Dwan Mathis who flipped from Michigan State on Sunday night.

Ohio State has landed four commitments since Sunday and still as the announcement of Rivals100 quarterback Jack Miller coming in two days.