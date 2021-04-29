VIERA, Fla. — Multiple interior defensive linemen in the 2022 class have been on the receiving end of offers from Ohio State over the past two months.

Larry Johnson and company kicked things off on March 2 by giving the green light to Jamari Lyons, the 25th-ranked defensive tackle in this cycle.

BuckeyeGrove caught up with Lyons on Wednesday to talk about his recruitment, where things stand with Ohio State, and whether or not they will receive an official visit from him.

“Our relationship-building process has been really good,” Lyons said. “We’ve been talking a lot lately. We’ve been talking different things about positions and the draft. Building a relationship, trying to communicate with each other more.

“Trying to learn more about each other, learn more about the program and what’s going on between me and them.”