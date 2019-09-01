COLUMBUS, Ohio - On Saturday, Ohio State took down Florida Atlantic 45-21 behind an explosive first quarter from the offense and lock down defense throughout the course of the game. While the team will soon be preparing for Cincinnati next weekend, we’re going to take them back to school and grade the performance of the offense against Florida Atlantic.

Quarterback

In his first start, Justin Fields delivered an electrifying opening quarter for Ohio State fans. Completing seven of his nine passes for 115 yards, three touchdowns and rushing for a 51-yard touchdown on the opening drive of the game, Fields immediately showed why he earned the starting job. After the first quarter, things began to dial back for Fields and the offense. After working with a clean pocket in the first quarter, Fields took two sacks in the second quarter and only threw for 57 yards, and the Buckeyes didn’t score again until there were just over three minutes left in the third quarter. There were some missed reads by Fields as well as some designed runs that went nowhere, so progress stalled in his debut, but he did throw for another touchdown in the third quarter to account for five total touchdowns during Saturday’s game. Overall, Fields was mostly hitting receivers in stride and looked comfortable in the pocket, at least in the first half. He showed how Ohio State will be able to utilize him in the running game as well, making some impressive scrambles when the pocket collapsed around him. Finishing with 234 yards on 18-of-25 passing in addition to 84 yards on the ground, it was a good opening performance for Fields. While he certainly will have things to work on in practice based on this week’s film, he showed flashes of why Ryan Day has entrusted him with quarterbacking this team. Grade: B+

Wide Receivers/Tight Ends

The receivers turned in a nice game in the season opener. Highlights included Binjimen Victor hauling in a touchdown pass as well as another nice grab, and Jeremy Ruckert brought in two of Fields’ four touchdown passes. Chris Olave was once again a bright spot for the receiving room, catching four passes and a 29-yard touchdown, though he did have a couple of drops. The passes weren’t perfect, but for someone like Olave fighting for snaps with Austin Mack (two receptions, 21 yards), you’d like to see him pull in those tough catches. Olave seems to be developing an early rapport with Fields, as he was targeted early and often. Garrett Wilson was on the field for a few snaps and didn’t record a stat, though he failed to get after a ball thrown behind him from Fields that was ruled to be a lateral pass that resulted in a turnover, but it was a freshman mistake that you would expect from a raw player. There was a good distribution in the passing game, as nine players caught a pass on Saturday. Grade: A-

Running Backs

J.K. Dobbins celebrates with teammates.

You’ll see a recurring theme here, but the running game looked good through the first quarter. J.K. Dobbins averaged 7.5 yards per carry on six carries, and Fields took off for 54 yards in the opening frame. After that, however, production came to a screeching halt on the ground. Dobbins only rushed for 47 yards on 15 carries for a measly 3.1 yards per carry. Overall, he finished the game with 92 yards on 21 carries. The line wasn’t doing a great job creating holes later in the game, but Dobbins was also caught looking down a few times and not seeing the holes that were there. He rushed for a touchdown late in the game, but also coughed up a fumble in the second quarter which certainly didn’t help the offensive lull the Buckeyes were experiencing. It’s hard to blame the backs exclusively, though, as the entire offense was struggling to get yards at this point. Demario McCall only received two carries, but his impact was felt more in the return game, where he came close to taking a couple of his four returns to the house. Master Teague was a bright spot for the unit in the later stages of the game, racking up 49 yards on eight carries, mostly in garbage time. Marcus Crowley also got some action with 27 yards on four carries. When you’re up 28-0 with over six minutes left in the first quarter, there’s an expectation that you’ll be relying on your running backs to chew some clock. With 48 carries as a team, they certainly did that, but you would’ve liked to have seen them break off some longer runs and not get stopped at the line as much. Some of that blame can go on the offensive line, but as mentioned, there were instances where the backs were missing obvious holes, so there will be plenty for them to work on this week. Grade: B-

Offensive Line