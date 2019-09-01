COLUMBUS, Ohio - The first game is finally behind the 2019 Buckeyes and there was a lot to analyze on the defensive side of things. In the 45-21 win over Florida Atlantic, the different units that make up the defense showed a dominant side that seemed to be absent for most of the 2018 season. With that being said, let’s take a look at each group and grade out their performance. The grades will compare the Buckeyes to the rest of college football, so a C grade is average, but a prestigious team like Ohio State has set a higher bar than being average.



Defensive Line

The defensive line wasted no time in announcing themselves as a force to be reckoned with this year. The group was able to tackle the Owls in the backfield six times and record three sacks on the day. Chase Young is the leader of this group, and he did not let anyone doubt it against FAU. Young would compile 1.5 sacks, and his disruption was even more impactful than the statistic would suggest. He would finish the game with five total tackles. Pressure would consistently get to FAU’s quarterback Chris Robison from the outside, and although Young played a big part in that, it was the play of Jashon Cornell that elevated the defensive line play. Cornell filled in for Jonathon Cooper, and he did not miss his chance to make an impact in the increased role. He would finish the game with a sack, two tackles-for-loss and a forced fumble. On the interior, the Buckeyes held steady. Robert Landers definitely looked the most polished of the group, finishing the game with three tackles and half a sack. Antwuan Jackson was also able to record three tackles and a tackle-for-loss. Through the first three quarters, the Owls had -9 rushing yards, which was in large part due to the swarming play of the defensive line. There is definitely room for improvement, however. The Owls were able to get a rhythm going in the fourth quarter and put some points on the board, something that the Buckeyes will need to eliminate going forward. The return of Cooper will only add to the depth, and the bar set by previous Ohio State defensive lines will continue to push this group to be a force for a full four quarters. Grade: B+

Linebackers

On Saturday, the best surprise on defense was the play of the linebackers, who seemed to be playing with a chip on their shoulders. At times, it felt like Ohio State was playing with more than 11 guys on the field, because the linebackers were always in the right position and swarming the ball. With an improved discipline and confidence, the unit was able to fly to the ball and prevent the Owls from getting to the second level. Malik Harrison played angry with five tackles, two tackles-for-loss and a sack. He flashed multiple times during the game and had a tackle or two that looked like a play that would be made on Sundays. Baron Browning looked fast against FAU. He ran with a purpose and a determination that would be intimidating for any offense. He recorded a tackle-for-loss along with a hit on the quarterback to signify his disruptive play. Pete Werner played with a similar edge and quickness that is promising going forward. Overall, the unit played well. The tackling, which was a major focus in camp, was much improved. Being in the right position allowed the defense to prevent any busted plays, and the speed prevented the Owls from gaining the edge on outside runs. If the linebackers build on this going forward, the unit will easily be one of the greatest strengths for the Buckeyes. Grade: A-

Secondary

Jeff Okudah celebrating one of his big plays against FAU. (Scott Stuart)

The secondary had a solid game, especially from its two stars: Jordan Fuller and Jeff Okudah. Fuller was able to fly around and tackle in the open field. He would record four solo tackles and complete the game with seven combined tackles. Fuller was able to keep the play in front of him, and this allowed the defense to prevent any big plays from happening. Okudah was the star of the secondary, however. The corner was able to do it all against FAU, and he was able to flash his potential on multiple occasions. Between his diving pass breakup, forced fumble and tackle-for-loss, there was a lot to like about Okudah’s performance. Like Fuller, he was able to make the one-on-one tackles, finishing the game with four solo tackles. Brendon White was able to make a big play in the pass game when he broke up a pass that had the potential to go for a big play down the middle. His versatility at the bullet will certainly add a dimension that this defense can use throughout the season. The secondary was only able to force one turnover, which came on a Josh Proctor interception in the fourth quarter. Damon Arnette had an opportunity to pick off a pass in the endzone in the second quarter, but he was unable to make the play. Overall, the secondary did their job and prevented big plays in the passing game. They were not dominant by any stretch of the imagination, but they established a good starting point to build upon going into the game against Cincinnati. Grade: B

Overall