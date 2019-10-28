When the September contact window opened up for the 2021 recruiting class, the Buckeyes were quick to offer Seffner (Fla.) Armwood do-it-all athlete Charles Montgomery. On Saturday, the Buckeyes hosted Montgomery for an unofficial visit as they dispatched of Wisconsin 38-7.

"I loved it," said Montgomery of his time in Columbus. "It's great here. The comeback the team made after halftime (was impressive)."

Montgomery saw enough from Buckeyes' head coach Ryan Day over the weekend that he knows that Day is his type of coach.

"My favorite part of the visit was talking to coach Day and hanging out with (assistant director of player personnel) Justin Perez," he stated. "I think (Day) is an amazing person. Not only as a coach, but he's someone that I know I can talk to and be comfortable with."

Montgomery doesn't fall into one specific box as a football player. He's a guy who can do a lot of different things and is one of those players that you just get the football to and then watch the scoreboard change.

"(The Ohio State coaches) are saying that I can play that Curtis Samuel, Braxton Miller type position," he explained. "Someone who can line up at slot but can also take handoffs from the backfield."

It's very early for the 2021 class and Montgomery is in no rush to make a decision, but Ohio State has set a high bar.

"They're at the top," he stated. "But I want to keep all of my options open right now."







