BuckeyeGrove - FLASH SALE: Get six months for the price of one

Southern Swing is in the books and what a trip it was. Members here at BuckeyeGrove had the chance to follow us through Texas, Georgia and Florida as we talked to nearly three dozen Ohio State commits and targets along the way between the classes of 2022 and 2023 and even beyond that.

Now attention will turn to a busy June here in just a few short weeks as Ohio State is set to open up once again and welcome both official and unofficial visitors from across the nation including the entirety of its 2022 recruiting class.

RELATED: Recapping the Southern Swing

What better time than now to check us out here at BuckeyeGrove and get all of the benefits of being a member. Read all of our premium content, be a part of the Horseshoe Lounge and interact with all of our insiders as we answer all of your questions.

We are running a one-day FLASH SALE here on Thursday where new members and returning members can come back and get SIX MONTHS for the price of ONE. That will get you well into the Big Ten football season and even to the start of basketball season. That's a little more than just five cents a day for all of the Buckeyes coverage that you are looking for and the chance to communicate with great Ohio State fans not only from around the state of Ohio but across the country and even beyond the borders.

ALSO: The Horseshoe Lounge

Be sure to use code: SWING2021 to take advantage of this limited deal. This is just a one-day deal and will not be extended, so don't miss out!

New users

https://ohiostate.rivals.com/sign_up?promo_code=Swing2021





Returning free users and past subscribers can sign in first, and start here:

https://ohiostate.rivals.com/subscriptions/new?promo_code=Swing2021