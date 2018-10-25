COLUMBUS, Ohio-- There's no denying the silver bullets have problems.

Giving up 49 points against Purdue is the latest in a long line of poor defensive performances, by Ohio State's standards.

"When you struggle, everybody would like to put it on, 'this' [one thing]," coach Greg Schiano said. "There is no 'this'. We're aware where we're struggling, we're also very aware where we're getting better."