Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-10-25 09:11:44 -0500') }} football Edit

Fixing the Defense

Andy Anders • BuckeyeGrove.com
@UniotoTank55
Staff

COLUMBUS, Ohio-- There's no denying the silver bullets have problems.

Giving up 49 points against Purdue is the latest in a long line of poor defensive performances, by Ohio State's standards.

"When you struggle, everybody would like to put it on, 'this' [one thing]," coach Greg Schiano said. "There is no 'this'. We're aware where we're struggling, we're also very aware where we're getting better."

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}