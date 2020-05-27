Ohio State is on an almost unprecedented run on the recruiting trail even during a time when players can't make visits to campus. The Buckeyes are now up to 19 commitments in their top-ranked 2021 recruiting class, but the work isn't finished. With yet another big pledge over the weekend in Rivals250 cornerback Denzel Burke, it's time to take a look at the five prospects who are most likely to be the next for the Buckeyes.



