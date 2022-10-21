1. Ryan Day shined some light this week on just how meticulous things get when trying to account for every scenario possible in game planning.

When Day and his staff are putting together the call sheet for a given week, they try to have something ready for every down, distance, field position and even where the ball is spotted between the hashes. Faced with a third-and-goal from the 3-yard line in the middle of the field two weeks ago in the second half against Michigan State, Day found himself at a loss.

“I felt like I had gone through almost every scenario possible in the red zone, and then all of the sudden the ball was third down, middle of the field on the 3-yard line,” Day said. “I said to the guys in the headset, ‘Well, I haven’t gone through this one in my head.’ We figured it out and guys were able to come up with the answer.”

The score was 42-13 late in the third quarter, so it wasn’t exactly the highest-stakes moment, but Day wanted to treat it as such. So he called a timeout to talk it over and ensure that the offense didn’t rush into the wrong play. The offense came out on the next play with a handoff to fullback Mitch Rossi out of an offset I-formation, gained about 1.5 yards, and then lined up in the same formation again to score on a play-action pass to Gee Scott Jr. on fourth down.

It was Ohio State’s 27th red zone touchdown this season in 29 trips, a conversion rate of 93.1 percent that leads the country. History suggests that the number will regress a bit. OSU’s highest percentage under Day in a season is 78.7 percent in 2019 and the highest rate in the country over the last 10 seasons is 84.6 percent by Oregon State that same season. However, the Buckeyes are looking markedly improved in that area compared to a year ago, when red zone struggles in a handful of games held the offense back a bit.

“I think we’ve had good balance,” Day said. “We’ve been able to run the football down there when we’ve needed to, but also we’ve thrown the ball well. That’s gonna be important in the second half of the season. Just because we’ve done it to this point doesn’t mean it’s gonna happen again. We’ve gotta continue to run the ball down there with good scheme, take care of the football and execute throwing at a high level.”

The success will be put to the test this week against an Iowa defense that ranks No. 5 in the country, allowing only five touchdowns on 15 red zone trips this season.

We’re also approaching the point in the season last year when things started to get a little sideways on the Ohio State offense. It went a combined 2-for-9 on scoring touchdowns in the red zone in back-to-back games against Nebraska and Penn State, two games that OSU won by single digits. Those struggles reappeared later in the season as well, when OSU went a combined 4-for-9 against Michigan and against Utah in the Rose Bowl.

The key to avoiding similar slippage this year will be maintaining balance.

C.J. Stroud has been slightly better this year than he was last year throwing the ball in the red zone, improving his completion percentage by six points while throwing 13 touchdowns against no interceptions. The bigger improvement, though, has come in finishing drives with the run. The Buckeyes had 17 red zone rushing touchdowns all of last season, and already have 13 this year.

“Ryan is pretty aggressive wanting to throw down there sometimes, but the quarterback has to understand not to force it,” offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson said. “We’ve done a good job of not having turnovers. Running the ball, staying on schedule and the quarterback not forcing throws has been key to that thing being really good for us.”

We’ll find out what’s sustainable and what isn’t in short order. Ohio State’s next two opponents, Iowa and then Penn State, rank top-10 in defensive red zone touchdown percentage.



