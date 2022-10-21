Five Thoughts: On OSU's crazy red zone efficiency and the test vs. Iowa
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Five thoughts on Ohio State football ahead of Saturday’s noon kickoff against Iowa.
1. Ryan Day shined some light this week on just how meticulous things get when trying to account for every scenario possible in game planning.
When Day and his staff are putting together the call sheet for a given week, they try to have something ready for every down, distance, field position and even where the ball is spotted between the hashes. Faced with a third-and-goal from the 3-yard line in the middle of the field two weeks ago in the second half against Michigan State, Day found himself at a loss.
“I felt like I had gone through almost every scenario possible in the red zone, and then all of the sudden the ball was third down, middle of the field on the 3-yard line,” Day said. “I said to the guys in the headset, ‘Well, I haven’t gone through this one in my head.’ We figured it out and guys were able to come up with the answer.”
The score was 42-13 late in the third quarter, so it wasn’t exactly the highest-stakes moment, but Day wanted to treat it as such. So he called a timeout to talk it over and ensure that the offense didn’t rush into the wrong play. The offense came out on the next play with a handoff to fullback Mitch Rossi out of an offset I-formation, gained about 1.5 yards, and then lined up in the same formation again to score on a play-action pass to Gee Scott Jr. on fourth down.
It was Ohio State’s 27th red zone touchdown this season in 29 trips, a conversion rate of 93.1 percent that leads the country. History suggests that the number will regress a bit. OSU’s highest percentage under Day in a season is 78.7 percent in 2019 and the highest rate in the country over the last 10 seasons is 84.6 percent by Oregon State that same season. However, the Buckeyes are looking markedly improved in that area compared to a year ago, when red zone struggles in a handful of games held the offense back a bit.
“I think we’ve had good balance,” Day said. “We’ve been able to run the football down there when we’ve needed to, but also we’ve thrown the ball well. That’s gonna be important in the second half of the season. Just because we’ve done it to this point doesn’t mean it’s gonna happen again. We’ve gotta continue to run the ball down there with good scheme, take care of the football and execute throwing at a high level.”
The success will be put to the test this week against an Iowa defense that ranks No. 5 in the country, allowing only five touchdowns on 15 red zone trips this season.
We’re also approaching the point in the season last year when things started to get a little sideways on the Ohio State offense. It went a combined 2-for-9 on scoring touchdowns in the red zone in back-to-back games against Nebraska and Penn State, two games that OSU won by single digits. Those struggles reappeared later in the season as well, when OSU went a combined 4-for-9 against Michigan and against Utah in the Rose Bowl.
The key to avoiding similar slippage this year will be maintaining balance.
C.J. Stroud has been slightly better this year than he was last year throwing the ball in the red zone, improving his completion percentage by six points while throwing 13 touchdowns against no interceptions. The bigger improvement, though, has come in finishing drives with the run. The Buckeyes had 17 red zone rushing touchdowns all of last season, and already have 13 this year.
“Ryan is pretty aggressive wanting to throw down there sometimes, but the quarterback has to understand not to force it,” offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson said. “We’ve done a good job of not having turnovers. Running the ball, staying on schedule and the quarterback not forcing throws has been key to that thing being really good for us.”
We’ll find out what’s sustainable and what isn’t in short order. Ohio State’s next two opponents, Iowa and then Penn State, rank top-10 in defensive red zone touchdown percentage.
2. It’s not just red zone success that Iowa’s defense can hang its hat on this year. The Hawkeyes are No. 3 nationally in scoring defense (9.8 points per game) and yards per play (3.83). They’ve allowed only 12 plays of 20 yards or more, which also ranks third in the country. They’re No. 4 in points per drive (1.06), and No. 11 in available yards (36.3 percent).
There’s a systematic approach at Iowa that has served the program well for years, and it’s being viewed as a measuring stick for Ohio State’s offense.
“They feel like they know their defense better than you know your offense,” Day said.
It will be the Buckeyes’ most challenging chess match to date against a defense that hasn’t surrendered big plays, and has bowed up in the red zone when opponents have put the ball in scoring position.
Saturday’s game will likewise be a measuring stick for an Iowa defense that has held every opponent under five yards per play, but hasn’t seen an offense with the balance and potency of Ohio State.
3. The degree to which Ohio State’s 2017 loss at Iowa still resonates with the coaches who were around then has been a bit surprising this week.
“That’s a scar. That doesn’t go away. I’ve felt it this week for sure,” said Day, who was in his first season as an offensive coordinator that year along with Wilson. Running backs coach Tony Alford was on staff then, and Brian Hartline was working with the program as an assistant receivers coach.
Ohio State’s offense turned the ball over four times in that game, finished 4-for-10 on third down and couldn’t keep pace with an Iowa offense that was shredding the Buckeyes in a 55-24 loss in Iowa City.
Perhaps you can file this under things that coaches use to cultivate an edge however they can, but Day made sure to mention that game to his players — all but one of whom weren’t on the roster back in 2017 — as a lesson for what happens when a team doesn’t take an opponent seriously.
“Just because we weren’t a part of it doesn’t mean that people in this building weren’t affected by that game,” said center Luke Wypler, who enrolled at Ohio State three years after that loss.
The history seems to go back even further than that.
Wilson was the offensive coordinator at Northwestern in 2000 when the Wildcats put a new spread offense on full display in a high-scoring upset of Michigan. The following week they went to Iowa and scored 10 points in a loss.
“We laid an egg,” Wilson said.
Those are the kind of games that stick with a coaching staff. That doesn’t necessarily guarantee anything this week. But Day seems particularly motivated to right that wrong from 2017.
“That was a tough day for all of us,” he said. “We’ve talked a lot about it to our staff, to our players. We’ll continue to talk about it. This team is always difficult to beat. It doesn’t matter what year it is. That year was no different than this year.”
4. Safety Ronnie Hickman is on pace to have about half the number of tackles he had last year, when he led the team with 100 stops.
Hickman is just fine with that drop-off in production.
“Our front seven and our defensive line specifically has been doing a tremendous job,” he said. “There’s a lot of stuff where plays can’t really develop or we can’t make certain plays because the ball isn’t getting past the line of scrimmage. I’m not complaining at all. That’s just how good they’re playing.”
The lack of counting stats, though, can sometimes make it difficult to appreciate how well someone is playing. Perhaps that message gets conveyed for Hickman in the simple fact that he never comes off of the field. But I asked coordinator Jim Knowles this week what Hickman brings to the defense even when he’s not racking up tackles at a high rate.
“His attitude on the sidelines in practice or games, a lot of things that people don’t see,” Knowles said. “He is that guy that always keeps a strong defensive attitude: How do we do our job? How do we correct this? What’s next? He’s just a really focused guy. That helps a lot. It’s a good thing that he’s not making that many tackles.”
Hickman’s ability to see the big picture gives him added responsibility in the “adjuster” position in Knowles’ defense, the guy on the back end who’s making sure the defense is aligned correctly and on the same page. But Hickman’s versatility, and ability to play deep or in the box, is key to Knowles mixing up his looks and keeping opposing quarterbacks on their toes.
That statistical production may not be eye-popping, but Hickman has quietly been one of the more important figures in Ohio State’s defensive turnaround.
5. And there could be more coming for Hickman and his running mates at the safety position.
“There’s a lot more that we can do with our safeties when the time comes and need be,” said Knowles, who added this week that he’s not had to unveil any pressure packages with his safeties yet because of how well the defensive line and linebackers are playing.
Ohio State has not faced a great offensive opponent yet this season, and certainly won’t this week. But more dangerous teams are lurking, and Knowles could have some different looks to spring from the safety group when those games come up on the schedule.