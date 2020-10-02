There are quite a few questions on the Ohio State defense, given the tough task of replacing star players like Chase Young, Jeff Okudah and Malik Harrison.

But the position group that might have the least uncertainty surrounding it is the linebacker corps, which returns a wealth of knowledge and experience with a slew of seniors.

Redshirt senior Tuf Borland comes back as a three-time captain in the center of the defense, and will be flanked on either side by seniors Pete Werner and Baron Browning.

Justin Hilliard enters his sixth season in the program, and his first as a captain, and LB coach Al Washington hopes to trudge forward with a winning formula that helped lead the Buckeye defense to a turnaround success in his first year with Ohio State in 2019.

We heard from from four of those five yesterday, and learned some interesting information about the position room as a whole.

Without further ado, here are five things we learned about the group.