It’s been said any number of times that the Ohio State secondary is arguably surrounded by the most question marks of any unit on the team heading into this season.

A long time has passed since we last heard from new Ohio State defensive coordinator and returning secondary coach Kerry Coombs, but he and a couple of his cornerbacks got a chance to answer some of those questions Tuesday.

With a month before the season opener against Nebraska on Oct. 24, there are two starting vacancies at cornerback for several Buckeyes to vie for, and the rest of the depth chart to establish in case COVID-19 catastrophes rear their ugly head down the line.

We’re breaking down five things we learned about the Ohio State cornerback room on Tuesday.