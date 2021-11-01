Five takeaways from No. 17 Ohio State's exhibition win against Indianapolis

COLUMBUS, Ohio — It didn’t take long for Justin Ahrens to show what Ohio State’s offense had been working on during the preseason. Taking a pass in the corner from redshirt senior guard Jamari Wheeler, Ahrens hit a 3, taking the lead 19 seconds into the game. With Ahrens’ start, a Buckeyes team that averaged 22.6 3-point attempts per game tried to feed off the momentum from the first one, attempting 10 3-pointers in the first 10 minutes split between everyone from Meechie Johnson Jr. and Malaki Branham, who each hit one, to forward Zed Key, who did not attempt a 3 for Ohio State last season. At the end of the first half, Ohio State made only four 3-pointers on 15 attempts. Ahrens’ only make in his five attempts was his first, while Branham hit one of his three tries and junior forward E.J. Liddell missed both of his attempts from deep. The Buckeyes were cold. But coming out of the locker room in the second half, the offense began to heat up. Ohio State hit seven 3-pointers in the second half, leading the No. 17 Buckeyes to a 82-49 victory against Indianapolis in their preseason exhibition Monday night. In the second half, the Buckeyes were efficient, making 7-19 attempts from deep, finishing the game with five players scoring double-digit point totals including sophomore Eugene Brown III, who led the team with 15 points, making six-of-seven attempts from the field, including three-of-four attempts from 3 —with seven rebounds. Ohio State attempted 34 3s against Indianapolis. Outside of shooting 32.3% from 3, the Buckeyes made 18-of-33 attempts from inside the 3-point line, including efficient performances from Key and Liddell.

Key and Liddell rule the paint, Brunk struggles in debut

Coming off a freshman season where the forward averaged just over 11 minutes per game with one start in 31 appearances Key, in his first performance as a sophomore, dominated the post for the Buckeyes. Key tied for the team lead with nine rebounds, bringing in three of Ohio State's 17 offensive boards against Indianapolis. He added 12 points, shooting 55.6% from the field and hit two free throws. Key shined in the first half, hitting four of his six attempts from the field for a team-leading 10 points and seven rebounds, adding an assist and two blocks. It didn’t seem to matter who was passing to him on the inside. Key showed his dominance in the post, backing up against Indianapolis freshman center Julian Steinfeld or redshirt freshman forward Aaron Etherington in the post and controlling the paint. Liddell took his fair share of responsibility in the rebounding game as well, adding nine rebounds , including two offensive board, hitting all four of his shots from within the 3-point line for 12 points in 15 minutes of play. In his first minutes with Ohio State, redshirt senior center Joey Brunk struggled mightily. In nine minutes of work, the Indiana transfer fouled out, recording three turnovers and two rebounds and a block.

Malaki Branham shows "glimpses" in first action

Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann had high praise for the true freshman heading into his first action with the Buckeyes. “He’s shown some real glimpses and flashes of really being able to impact the game on both ends,” Holtmann said of the true freshman. When Branham checked into Monday night’s game, those “glimpses and flashes” showed up. The 6-foot-5 guard took a pass and ran in front of the 3-point line, stopping and throwing up a floater, sinking in for his first points of the day. The next possession, Branham pulled up and hit a 3. Branham cooled down quite a bit, finishing with three makes on nine attempts from the field, including two 3s on five attempts, adding two assists, a turnover and a rebound in 20 minutes of action.

Meechie Johnson Jr. makes up for lost time

Attempting 18 shots in 17 appearances after joining the Ohio State roster as an early enrollee in the second half of the 2020-21 season, Johnson looked to be making up for last time offensively. Before any other Buckeye had more than one shot attempt, Johnson had five, sinking a 3 and a layup in the first four minutes of the game. With the ball in his hands, the freshman guard, plays like he's shot out of a cannon, driving to the paint and drawing contact, leading to six attempts at the free-throw line, making five tries. Johnson was inconsistent in his shot, making three of nine attempts from the field,, scoring 12 points with five rebounds, two assists and a turnover.

News and notes