The NFL Draft is April 23-25 and there are some very surprising draft stats heading into it. Here are a few.

ALABAMA'S TOTAL DOMINANCE

*****

BEST DRAFT IN A DECADE FOR LSU?

LSU routinely develops and puts a bunch of players in the NFL. Last draft the Tigers only had three picks but two in the early rounds as LB Devin White went in the first and Greedy Williams in the second, followed by TE Foster Moreau in the fourth. This draft class could be historic. There were 16 players from LSU invited to the combine and since at least 2010, the most players from that school drafted were nine each in the 2013 and 2014 drafts. With so many players invited to the combine, getting to 10 would not be unlikely at all over the draft weekend and some are surefire early picks. Quarterback Joe Burrow is still expected to go No. 1 overall to the Cincinnati Bengals, wide receiver Justin Jefferson should go early and many others will be selected, too. Will LSU get to 10 or more picks for the first time in at least a decade? Farrell’s take: Yes, it will. Players like Patrick Queen, Thaddeus Moss, K’Lavon Chaisson, Kristian Fulton and Grant Delpit are all sure to be high picks as well. Plus, Jacob Phillips, Clyde Edwards-Helaire and others will also be drafted. LSU has always had talent but now it is developing players like we haven’t seen before. And putting more players in the NFL will only lead to better recruiting.

*****

WHO’S NEXT FOR OHIO STATE?

Chase Young (AP Images)

*****

LOUISVILLE IS BIG SURPRISE

Clemson dominates the ACC. We all know that. But a good trivia question would be which ACC program after the Tigers have had the most first-round draft picks since the 2014 draft? If you answer Florida State, Miami or any team other than Louisville you’d be wrong. That’s right. Clemson has had nine first-round picks during that stretch and then it’s the Cardinals with seven in CB Jaire Alexander, QB Lamar Jackson, DT Sheldon Rankins, WR DeVante Parker, DB Calvin Pryor, DE Marcus Smith and QB Teddy Bridgewater. Another one is almost definitely going to be added to the list this draft as Mekhi Becton could be the first offensive lineman taken off the board. Can Louisville emerge as an ACC power or are other programs - even with fewer first-round draft picks - emerging faster? Farrell’s take: This is one of the reasons why I like Louisville as the biggest threat to Clemson within its own division for the foreseeable future. The Cardinals recruit top talent but develop players even better. North Carolina will eventually be the biggest threat to Clemson if Mack Brown keeps recruiting so well, but watch out for Louisville and the athletes the Cardinals put on the field.

*****

BEST WR CLASS IN HOW LONG?