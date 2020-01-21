News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-21 10:28:23 -0600') }} football Edit

Five-star WR Emeka Egbuka sure of some official visits

Emeka Egbuka
Emeka Egbuka
Adam Gorney • Rivals.com
Recruiting Analyst
@adamgorney

Emeka Egbuka is a five-star receiver and an elite player from Steilacoom, Wash., so it was important for Washington to get him back on campus this past weekend. With new head coach Jimmy Lake in pl...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}