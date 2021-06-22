 BuckeyeGrove - Five-star WR Brandon Inniss: "I have a lot of interest in Ohio State."
{{ timeAgo('2021-06-22 17:44:52 -0500') }} football

Five-star WR Brandon Inniss: "I have a lot of interest in Ohio State."

Joseph Hastings • BuckeyeGrove
Recruiting Reporter

COLUMBUS, Ohio - Ohio State's second-to-last camp of the month featured appearances from some of the top wide receivers in the 2023 cycle.

On Tuesday, the Buckeyes played host to the nation's top-ranked wideout Brandon Inniss, as well as four-star prospects Anthony Brown, Carnell Tate and Santana Fleming.

Inniss is a big-time recruit as he checks in as the No. 4 overall player in his class, and holds offers from nearly three dozen programs.

One of the schools that have dished out an offer to Inniss is Ohio State, and it's safe to say they're piquing his interest early on.

“I have a lot of interest in Ohio State,” Inniss told BuckeyeGrove's Kevin Noon and others after the camp. “They produce guys to the NFL. They have the coaches to go with it, the wins to go with that.”

{{ article.author_name }}