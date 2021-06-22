Five-star WR Brandon Inniss: "I have a lot of interest in Ohio State."

COLUMBUS, Ohio - Ohio State's second-to-last camp of the month featured appearances from some of the top wide receivers in the 2023 cycle.

On Tuesday, the Buckeyes played host to the nation's top-ranked wideout Brandon Inniss, as well as four-star prospects Anthony Brown, Carnell Tate and Santana Fleming.

Inniss is a big-time recruit as he checks in as the No. 4 overall player in his class, and holds offers from nearly three dozen programs.