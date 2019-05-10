Perhaps Ohio State's top remaining offensive target in the 2020 class, Catawissa (Pa.) Southern Columbia wide receiver Julian Fleming, has set the date that he will make his college decision.

The five-star wide receiver will announce his choice on May 31st between Ohio State, Clemson, Penn State, Georgia, and Alabama. The nation's top wide receiver has visited Ohio State four times unofficially to this point, with many believing the Buckeyes and Clemson hold the edge right now over the rest of the field.

Fleming has used one official visit so far, going to Alabama back in the middle of April. He is tentatively scheduled to make an official visit to Georgia the weekend of May 24th.



