The. St. Louis, Missouri area is one of the Midwest's top areas for football talent and few programs have taken advantage of that talent to the level that Ohio State has in recent years. The Buckeyes are always a factor for the Gateway City's top prospects and they have now thrown their hat into the ring for big-time class of 2022 Cardinal Ritter wide receiver Luther Burden.

The five-star prospect holds well over 30 offers already, but the one from Ohio State is a big one.

"I was really excited because I'm pretty sure (Ohio State) will be one of my top picks," Burden told BuckeyeGrove.com on Monday evening. "Just because of the relationships that they have with St. Louis people so it made me really excited that they came out and offered me and are recruiting me."

Burden received the offer after a conversation with Ohio State wide receivers coach Brian Hartline.

"He told me that that he liked my game," Burden recalled. "He told me that he thought I was a great dude and that he thought I would fit well in the program."

Hartline and Burden are off to a good start when it comes to building a relationship. While he hasn't made a visit to Columbus yet, he feels good about where things stand with him and the Buckeye receivers coach.

"He's a real guy, keeps it one hundred," Burden stated. "I know that he would push me to be the best."

Ohio State's history in the St. Louis area has helped get a foot in the door early on with Burden, as has his relationship with a current Buckeye speedster.

"I've been keeping up with Ohio State a lot, especially now because one of my old high school teammates goes there, Jameson Williams," Burden explained. "That's my dude."

Burden is one of the more explosive prospects in the nation in the 2022 class. As a sophomore, he turned 15 of his 45 receptions into touchdowns. He's the type of game-changing player that you just find ways to get the ball in his hands and watch the number on the scoreboard change.

"I wouldn't say there is any one person that I pattern my game after, but I'm a deep threat and I am most definitely dangerous after the catch," he said, when asked to breakdown his game. "I like to make stuff happen out of nothing."

Ohio State is one school that Burden is looking to visit once he is able to and the Dead Period is lifted, but as a national recruit there will be others to look into as well.



"Mizzou, Oklahoma, I'm going to try to get down to Alabama and definitely O-State," he said.



