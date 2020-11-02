BuckeyeGrove - Five-star point guard Bruce Thornton includes Buckeyes in top five

Chris Holtmann and the Buckeye staff are fully aware of this, as they extended an offer to Milton (GA) junior Bruce Milton back in June and have been heavily recruiting several in-state point guards amongst the likes of Sean Jones , Paul McMillan and Sencire Harris over the past year.

However, this doesn’t make adding another point guard in the 2022 class necessarily a bad idea, as Johnson’s offensive skill set allows him to play off the ball as well in more of a combo guard role.

While Johnson has the chance to be an immediate contributor for the Buckeyes, especially on the offensive end, he will likely be with the program for at least two years as he isn’t exactly a one-and-done prospect despite being one of the top guards in his class.

Despite already landing a commitment from the top ranked point guard in Ohio’s 2021 class in Garfield Heights senior Meechie Johnson , Ohio State is continuing to heavily pursue lead guards in the 2022 class.

While Thornton is the only lead guard they have offered in the class, the Buckeyes received some great news from him over the weekend as they made the cut in the top five that he announced on Sunday afternoon which also included Georgia, Alabama and Big Ten foes Indiana and Purdue.

While many prospects have been speeding up their recruitment recently due to the fact that Covid-19 has ruined so many opportunities from them to receive exposure playing in front of Division I coaches, I don’t expect that to be the case with Thornton, as he is a top 20 prospect in his class nationally and has received interest from virtually every program in the country.

In terms of his relationship with the Buckeyes, we know that Thornton and the coaching staff are in contact extremely often, allowing them to make the cut despite the fact that he has not visited campus, as he made visits to both Georgia and Alabams before the recruiting dead period and has them both on his list as well.

“Their coaches have been on me non-stop,” Thornton told Rivals.com national analyst Dave McDonald. “They have everything that I need to become a great player.”

Standing at 6-foot-1, 180 pounds, Thornton is a true point guard with a two-way game built to excel at the next level with continued development, as I had the chance to check out the five-star last January at the Flyin’ To The Hoop Invitational in Kettering (Ohio) against Pickerington North.

The Buckeyes are clearly placing high priority on Thornton, as they have not offered any other point guards in the class yet and I do not expect them to until we see a decision from Thornton unless he decides to wait until the next live period to make a choice.

If they can add Thornton, the Buckeyes back court will be shaping up to be one of the best in the country when he is a freshman. When you add a physical guard who is extremely talented on both ends with an IQ through the roof to a backcourt which already has an offensive maestro in it, you get something very scary.

Keep an eye on Thornton’s recruitment as well as the continued pursuit of 2022 guards such as Jones, McMillan and Harris throughout this prep season as it is almost time for some high school basketball once again.



