Five-star OL Zach Rice recaps official visit to Ohio State
Ohio State is hoping to strike gold in Virginia for the second straight recruiting cycle.
After signing Rivals100 running back TreVeyon Henderson and four-star defensive lineman Tyleik Williams, the Buckeyes are attempting to lure the state’s top-ranked 2022 prospect to Columbus.
Zach Rice, who straps up the pads for Liberty Christian Academy in Lynchburg (Virginia), is a priority offensive lineman target for the program. Rice is less than 48 hours removed from completing his official visit to Ohio State, and went in-depth on his visit with BuckeyeGrove.
“It went good,” Rice said. “I liked the atmosphere. The players were very down-to-earth. It was pretty cool. My host was Nick Petit[-Frere]… Paris Johnson is really cool, all of them are very cool. Especially the tight ends, like Cade [Stover]. I hung out with some of the Virginia boys, like TreVeyon Henderson. They were all down-to-earth and they told me truth.”
