Five-star OL Zach Rice recaps official visit to Ohio State

Ohio State is hoping to strike gold in Virginia for the second straight recruiting cycle.

After signing Rivals100 running back TreVeyon Henderson and four-star defensive lineman Tyleik Williams, the Buckeyes are attempting to lure the state’s top-ranked 2022 prospect to Columbus.

Zach Rice, who straps up the pads for Liberty Christian Academy in Lynchburg (Virginia), is a priority offensive lineman target for the program. Rice is less than 48 hours removed from completing his official visit to Ohio State, and went in-depth on his visit with BuckeyeGrove.