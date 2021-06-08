 BuckeyeGrove - Five-star OL Zach Rice recaps official visit to Ohio State
{{ timeAgo('2021-06-08 06:12:28 -0500') }} football

Five-star OL Zach Rice recaps official visit to Ohio State

Joseph Hastings • BuckeyeGrove
Recruiting Reporter

Ohio State is hoping to strike gold in Virginia for the second straight recruiting cycle.

After signing Rivals100 running back TreVeyon Henderson and four-star defensive lineman Tyleik Williams, the Buckeyes are attempting to lure the state’s top-ranked 2022 prospect to Columbus.

Zach Rice, who straps up the pads for Liberty Christian Academy in Lynchburg (Virginia), is a priority offensive lineman target for the program. Rice is less than 48 hours removed from completing his official visit to Ohio State, and went in-depth on his visit with BuckeyeGrove.

“It went good,” Rice said. “I liked the atmosphere. The players were very down-to-earth. It was pretty cool. My host was Nick Petit[-Frere]… Paris Johnson is really cool, all of them are very cool. Especially the tight ends, like Cade [Stover]. I hung out with some of the Virginia boys, like TreVeyon Henderson. They were all down-to-earth and they told me truth.”

