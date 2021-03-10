Five-star OL Zach Rice goes in-depth on his contenders and visit plans
Teams from around the country are pushing to get five-star Zach Rice's attention but the offensive lineman from Lynchburg (Va.) Liberty Christian has his attention on just a handful of schools. Rivals.com caught up Rice on Sunday and, in the video below, he gave the latest on his top contenders and where he plans on visiting once the dead period is over.
