BuckeyeGrove - Five-star LB Shawn Murphy includes Ohio State in his top eight

Given the results from this week's championship game, Ohio State fans have been seeking good news since Monday night.

Buckeye Nation got just that a few minutes ago as Shawn Murphy, the second-ranked outside linebacker on Rivals, included the program in his top eight. Along with Ohio State being included, Alabama, Clemson, Florida, Georgia, Oklahoma, Oregon and Penn State also made the cut.

Al Washington and the rest of OSU's staff is putting together a potentially all-time great class when it comes to linebackers. They already have five-star CJ Hicks and Rivals100 prospects Dasan McCullough and Gabe Powers in the fold, and Murphy would put the icing on the cake in this upcoming cycle.

If the Rivals FutureCasts are to be believed, then it appears as if Ohio State is on their way to landing yet another five-star in their 2022 class. A handful of FutureCasts have been submitted in favor of the Buckeyes so far, and they still appear to be the front-runner for his services.

One of the reasons why the program is so high on Murphy's radar is due to the relationship he has with Washington. OSU's linebackers coach is in touch with Murphy multiple times per week, and has done a good job of relating with him about life on and off the gridiron.

"I have a really, really good relationship with coach Al,” Murphy told Rivals.com's Adam Friedman when discussing why the Buckeyes were on his list. “He's a really cool dude and he knows what he's doing. He's also one those young coaches and everything he does on the field is really nice too. When we spoke, if I were to play at Ohio State, I know I'd have a lot of freedom on the field and that's what I like to see. I want to be the middle linebacker that can use my running skills and showcase all my abilities.