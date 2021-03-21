ATLANTA, Ga. — There are not too many prospects in the 2022 class who are higher on Ohio State’s big board than Walter Nolen.

Nolen, who is labeled by Rivals as the No. 3 overall junior in the nation, has been a major priority for Ryan Day’s staff even prior to them offering him last October.

Their pursuit of Nolen is paying dividends so far as the coveted defensive lineman included the program in his top 10 just over a month ago.

Following the Under Armour All-America Camp in Atlanta on Sunday, Nolen spoke with BuckeyeGrove about why Ohio State is sticking out to him.

“I just like Larry Johnson,” Nolen said. “He’s a great man. I can relate to him on a family level, and he’s a role model parent that I want to be for my kids some day. That’s eventually where I want to get to. I feel like he’ll be a good role model for me not just as a coach, but as a man in this world.”