Ohio State is continuing to get good news when it comes to their pursuit of five-star prospects in recent weeks.

Less than a month ago, the program reeled in a commitment from prized quarterback target Quinn Ewers. Back on Friday, Ryan Day and company also added Emeka Egbuka, the top-ranked wideout in the country, to their 2021 cycle.

And just yesterday, coveted defensive back Will Johnson took his first-ever visit to Columbus to check out Ohio State's campus. Although the coaches and players could not speak with him in person due to the ongoing dead period, Johnson was all smiles following his trip.



"It was just pretty much me and my family going around and we got to eat on campus," Johnson told BuckeyeGrove. "We went around the campus and got to see everything. I really enjoyed it. I could see myself fitting in there pretty well, so it was a nice visit."