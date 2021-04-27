JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – When looking at Ohio State's talented recruiting class of 2022 and its three five-stars, Jaheim Singletary may not be the first name to pop into most minds with in-state CJ Hicks and No. 1 overall rated recruit Quinn Ewers sharing the same short list.

But make no mistake, the 6-foot-1, 170-pound corner is one of the most elite players in the nation and continues Ohio State's recent run of top players out of Jacksonville that also has included the likes of Shaun Wade and Tyreke Johnson through the recent years.

Singletary is a player that lets his actions on the field speak louder than anything else that you may see on social media or among recruiting circles.

With that being said, he remains 100-percent committed to Ohio State and is counting down the days until he makes the trip north to play for his future team.

"I just want to get the feeling of being down in Columbus," Singletary said. "Actually (being) there and seeing the facility, getting to know the coaches well and (seeing) how they are going to treat me. I want to see if it is the closest thing to home as possible and how everything is going to play out."