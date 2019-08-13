Five-star CB Elias Ricks lays out visit plans
THE LATEST: Elias Ricks has been committed to LSU since Christmas but all along the five-star cornerback has said he plans to take a complete round of official visits.Those are being finalized.Rick...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news