Five schools set to host Rivals100 OL Chase Bisontis this month

Chase Bisontis
Chase Bisontis (Rivals.com)
Adam Friedman • Rivals.com
National Recruiting Analyst
@RivalsFriedman
Adam Friedman joined Rivals.com as the East Coast Recruiting Analyst in 2012 and covers D1 CFB recruits from SC to Maine & out to PA & WV. Media requests- RivalsFriedman@yahoo.com

Rivals250 offensive lineman Chase Bisontis announced his top eight contenders over the weekend. Ohio State, Texas A&M, Rutgers, Miami, Georgia, Texas, LSU, and Michigan State are still in the running for the Ramsey (N.J.) Don Bosco star. Bisontis broke down each of his contenders and laid out his upcoming visit plans with Rivals.com.

IN HIS OWN WORDS...

