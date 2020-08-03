BuckeyeGrove - Five recruiting trends developing across the Big Ten

There are always interesting recruiting trends when one takes a bigger-picture look across the college football landscape rather than just the busy day-to-day recruiting news. Today, we start a new weeklong series breaking down each conference and we start with the Big Ten.

OHIO STATE DOMINATING FIVE-STARS

Over the last five recruiting classes, from coach Urban Meyer to coach Ryan Day which included controversy surrounding Meyer’s handling of the Zach Smith situation, the Buckeyes have forged ahead and completely dominated when it comes to recruiting five-stars. So much so that Ohio State has far more five-star commitments or signees over the last five classes than the rest of the Big Ten combined. The Buckeyes have 16, including three so far this cycle in offensive lineman Donovan Jackson and defensive linemen Jack Sawyer and Tunmise Adeleye. The rest of the conference currently has none. Other than Ohio State’s 16 five-stars over the last five cycles, Michigan has five, Penn State three and then Maryland and Iowa one each. Farrell’s take: This is not a shocker, but the difference in five-star talent between the Buckeyes and the rest of the conference is a bit alarming and explains why they dominate the league. And Ohio State lands five-stars from all over, including Texas and Ohio in this cycle with a chance to pull one or two from Washington in J.T. Tuiamoloau and Emeka Egbuka. Since Meyer took over, the disparity of high-level talent in the Big Ten has been astonishing and it continues under Ryan Day.

WHERE FIVE-STARS ARE COMING FROM IN BIG TEN

Donovan Peoples-Jones (AP Images)

FOUR-STAR DOMINANCE FOR OHIO STATE AS WELL

Evan Pryor (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

There is another interesting stat that speaks to Ohio State’s domination in recruiting - and maybe paints a picture as to why the Buckeyes are 99-10 over the last eight seasons. Not only is Ohio State smashing the Big Ten competition for five-stars but he Buckeyes are doing extraordinarily well loading up with four-star prospects as well. Over the last 10 recruiting cycles, Ohio State has landed more four-stars than three-stars in every single recruiting class. In 2021, the Buckeyes are already at a margin of 13 four-stars to just two three-stars. The last time Ohio State had more three-stars than fours in a recruiting class happened in 2010 and 2011 when Jim Tressel’s career was on the downslide and Luke Fickell was the interim before Meyer took over. In Rivals history dating back to 2002, Ohio State has only signed more three-stars than four-stars in five classes. That’s an incredible feat, especially since there are so many more threes than fours every recruiting cycle. Farrell’s take: Harping on Ohio State too much? Maybe. But the fact that the Buckeyes usually always land more four-stars than three-stars is quite amazing for a team with a solid but not amazing local talent pool and that plays in a cold weather state.

WISCONSIN NOT GETTING LOVE

T.J. Bollers (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

FRANKLIN BOOSTS PSU RECRUITING

Christian Veilleux (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)