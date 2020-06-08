Ever since college football was halted in its tracks three months ago, the first question on everyone’s mind was when could it resume? With players returning to the Woody Hayes Athletic Center for voluntary workouts Monday, it is slowly beginning to, which means focus can once again shift to the questions surrounding the team itself. Here are five questions we have about the Buckeyes as reopening begins.

How is Fields' rapport with new receivers?

Justin Fields enters 2020 without three of his top five targets from a season ago. Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson will undoubtedly be his go-to guys out of the receiver room, but with all the production lost to the departures of KJ Hill, Binjimen Victor and Austin Mack, the four freshman wideouts could be instrumental to the success of the Ohio State offense this year. Ryan Day said the spring was particularly important for getting the highly touted group that includes Julian Fleming, Mookie Cooper, Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Gee Scott up to speed, but the virus cut that opportunity short. The quickness with which Fields, Brian Hartline and the group of young receivers can make up for lost time during voluntary workouts could play a huge role in how polished the Buckeye passing attack is early on in the season.

What is Master Teague's injury status?

Running back Master Teague was ruled out for spring practice with an injury at the beginning of March. (Scott Stuart)

When last the world resembled its normal form, it took all of one spring practice for Ohio State’s shallow running back room to take a major hit. Redshirt sophomore and then-projected 2020 starter Master Teague was ruled out for the spring with an injury, though coaches said they expected the Tennessee native to be back by the start of the season. Once players left campus to return home following the spread of the pandemic, Day said Teague was among a small contingent of players that remained on campus in order to receive better rehab treatment. Teague’s production alongside Oklahoma transfer running back Trey Sermon will be crucial to an Ohio State offense that ran the ball 47 times per game in 2019, so his level of participation in voluntary workouts may be telling moving forward. Teague arrived at voluntary workouts at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center Monday without any brace or visible limp of any kind.

Who will emerge to replace the NFL-bound stars on defense?

The spring is a time for young stars to emerge and step into new roles, but that chance was taken from Ohio State’s up-and-comers in March. Last year at this time, Chase Young and Jeff Okudah began their ascension toward top three NFL Draft pick status, but their departure means two big holes left at the defensive end and cornerback positions. Sophomore defensive end Zach Harrison is the next gifted young pass rusher slated to take the reins from Young, though he may still be another year away from a breakout season. In the secondary, Shaun Wade moves to outside corner to make up for the absence of Okudah, but the other two spots are still open. Who will step up during the summer and fall to make a case as the next defensive standout for the Buckeyes?

Will Coombs have enough time with new secondary?

Kerry Coombs arrives at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center Monday as players returned for voluntary workouts. (Griffin Strom)

Jeff Hafley was crucial to a one-year turnaround that helped the Ohio State defense go from much maligned in 2018 to No. 1 in the country this past year, but concerns over his departure gave way to relief for Buckeye fans as former Ohio State secondary coach Kerry Coombs returned to fill in. Coombs had been gone only two years, and he recruited many of the roster’s defensive backs, which are both indications that his transition should be smooth. However, his secondary may have the most question marks of any position group on the team heading into the new year as three starters from a season ago will be replaced. The more time Coombs has to mold the new unit the better for the Ohio State defense, and the COVID-19 layoff has limited it –– at least on the field. With staff and players returning to facilities, the way Coombs and the secondary mesh will be important to hold over the Buckeyes’ pass defense with a mostly new group.

Impact on backup QB battle?