Ohio State finally gets what it wanted since the end of last December on Friday: another crack at Clemson.

The Buckeyes and Tigers will go at it in the College Football Playoff semifinal for the second-straight season, as each enter on the heels of conference championships in the Big Ten and ACC, respectively.

Clemson is favored by a touchdown in this one, but if last year's game is any indication, audiences could be in for an unpredictable back-and-forth affair once the game kicks off at 8 p.m. in New Orleans.

We're keeping our eye on five key storylines entering the win-or-go-home matchup, which we've identified in the form of five questions you can check out down below.