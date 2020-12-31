Five Questions (Asked): Sugar Bowl
Ohio State finally gets what it wanted since the end of last December on Friday: another crack at Clemson.
The Buckeyes and Tigers will go at it in the College Football Playoff semifinal for the second-straight season, as each enter on the heels of conference championships in the Big Ten and ACC, respectively.
Clemson is favored by a touchdown in this one, but if last year's game is any indication, audiences could be in for an unpredictable back-and-forth affair once the game kicks off at 8 p.m. in New Orleans.
We're keeping our eye on five key storylines entering the win-or-go-home matchup, which we've identified in the form of five questions you can check out down below.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news