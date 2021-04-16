BuckeyeGrove - Five Questions (Asked): Spring Game

COLUMBUS, Ohio –– It's been a while –– nearly five whole months to be exact –– since the Buckeyes have played football in Ohio Stadium for the public to watch. Saturday ends that excruciating hiatus though, as Ohio State suits up to participate in its annual intra-squad scrimmage, and one that has been an even longer time coming given the cancellation of last year's Spring Game. The stakes may not be all that high in regards to the exhibition's result, but there are still plenty of important questions populating our minds about what we might learn this weekend on several fronts. We've sorted through five of our most pressing inquiries surrounding the Spring Game, and will return on Sunday with the answers.

Will Stroud outduel the competition at QB?

All eyes will be on the quarterbacks on Saturday. (AP Photo)

It may not be the determining factor by the time September rolls around, but the first question and top priority on everyone’s mind when it comes to Saturday’s Ohio State Spring Game is which quarterback puts forth the best performance. Justin Fields held down the post for two stellar seasons, but a new era under center begins this season for the Buckeyes, and depending on Saturday’s results, exactly who will be operating the Ohio State offense may come into clear view. Most have touted C.J. Stroud as the heir apparent to Fields ever since the Rancho Cucamonga product committed to the program in the late stages of 2019, and even though Ryan Day and company refuse to admit there’s been any separation in the competition thus far, Stroud has appeared to take the bulk of the first-team reps in several open practices. If Stroud outperforms Jack Miller and Kyle McCord on Saturday, it could confirm –– in the minds of most –– that he will be your Week 1 starter. If Miller or McCord steal the show, however, the offseason could become even more interesting for the Buckeyes.

Which true freshman makes the biggest splash?

Evan Pryor is one of several first-year Buckeyes that fans will be thrilled to get a chance to see on the field. (AP Photo)

For well-established Buckeye veterans comfortable having all-but locked down a starting spot ahead of next season, there isn’t much to accomplish in the Spring Game. In fact, it would be surprising to see said players log all that many reps on Saturday in the first place. What made last year’s cancellation so disappointing was that spectators lost out on the chance to see the incoming Buckeye class make their first impression on the field before their collegiate careers truly began. This weekend, there should be several members of the 2021 recruiting class who could make their mark well before their freshman season kicks off, as wide receivers Marvin Harrison Jr. and Emeka Egbuka, as well as running back TreVeyon Henderson, have already earned raved reviews in camp. On defense, five-star pass rusher Jack Sawyer will be atop many Buckeye fans’ lists of players to get a first glimpse at, and four-star cornerback Denzel Burke has been making noise in practice as well according to coaches.

How will the hamstrung secondary look?

Saturday will be the first time spectators get to see Matt Barnes in control of the Buckeye secondary. (USA Today Sports)

We’re all well aware that the Spring Game isn’t necessarily a great indicator for how things will shake out once the 2021 season is underway, and that may especially be the case for the Buckeye secondary on Saturday due to the slew of injuries that have impacted the group. Still, fans will be eager to see if they can pick up on any tweaks or improvements in the much maligned Ohio State defensive backfield following several poor performances a season ago, and in particular, how it holds up against a trio of Buckeye QBs that have yet to throw an official college pass. With Sevyn Banks, Cam Brown and Marcus Hooker all out, and the potential for some new looks schematically for a secondary that got a new coach in Matt Barnes this offseason, we may see some interesting personnel developments and position flexibility come Saturday.

How much 4-2-5 will the Buckeyes play?

Speaking of schematic adjustments on the Ohio State defense, the one that’s been teased most so far this spring is a potential uptick in nickel formations, where we may or may not see the long-awaited proliferation of the bullet position. Ohio State took a linebacker off the field on most third downs and obvious passing situations a year ago, but with versatile linebacker Craig Young providing the Buckeyes a true hybrid option this season, it’s possible that Al Washington utilizes just two traditional LBs in the middle of the Buckeye defense much of the time. Just how much time a bullet like Craig Young sees the field on Saturday could signal a shift in the Ohio State defense as a result of some of last season’s shortcomings in the pass game. If not Young, Buckeyes like Lathan Ransom, Ronnie Hickman and Cameron Martinez could play an interesting role as potential fifth defensive backs on the field for Barnes’ group should we see an increase in nickel looks.

Will lack of tackling take away from the fun?

Day said Thursday that the Buckeyes will not tackle in Saturday's Spring Game. (USA Today Sports)