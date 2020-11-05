Heading into Week 3, the Buckeyes remain fixed at the No. 3 spot in AP Top 25 Poll after claiming a win against a Penn State team that figured to be Ohio State’s toughest Big Ten East Division foe entering the season.

One team that likely didn’t make any shortlists in the category is Rutgers, which finished in last place in the division a season ago with an 0-9 conference record.

But things have changed in Piscataway, New Jersey, and former Ohio State defensive coordinator Greg Schiano’s new-look Scarlet Knights snapped a 21-game Big Ten losing streak with a massive Week 1 upset against Michigan State.

Rutgers was brought back down to earth with a loss against Indiana last week, but with the Hoosiers moving to No. 13 in the country, a two-score loss for the Scarlet Knights isn’t something to scoff at necessarily.

The Buckeyes will be favored to run away with this one regardless, but that doesn’t mean there won’t be plenty of storylines to keep an eye on come Saturday night in the Horseshoe.

Here are five questions we’re asking about the matchup before kickoff.