Ohio State passed its Week 1 test with flying colors.

Not that it was a flawless victory –– there were certainly some chinks in the Scarlet and Gray armor –– but it's hard to argue with a 52-17 win in the first game back in 10 months, not to mention starting against a legitimate conference foe.

But there's tougher sledding ahead in Week 2, as the team many thought would be the Buckeyes' biggest challenge in the East Division awaits Ohio State's arrival in Happy Valley for a primetime start on Saturday.

Penn State may have been knocked down a peg by an opening week loss to Indiana in overtime, but James Franklin and company will likely test the Buckeyes in ways they were not in the season opener.

Before we get to kickoff, we're asking five questions about the matchup that could become crucial to the outcome of this perennially hard-fought affair between historic college football programs.